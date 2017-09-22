ZetaDisplay: Sweden has signed a framework agreement worth SEK 8,5 million

Sweden, 2017-09-22 11:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



ZetaDisplay in Sweden has signed a framework agreement for the delivery of Digital Signage to a Swedish retail chain with more than 200 stores. ZetaDisplay estimates the potential of approximately SEK 8,5 million during a 5 year period. Installations have started.

“The investment in Sweden with an office in Stockholm gives results. In recent months, we have communicated 3 framework agreements in Sweden in total. Together these 3 agreements correspond to a potential of SEK 37.5 million during the contract periods. We are very pleased to show that we are doing the right things”, says Leif Liljebrunn, CEO ZetaDisplay.

ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors. The company has around 100 employees and sales offices located in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands.

For more information please contact:

ZetaDisplay AB (publ)

CEO Leif Liljebrunn

Telephone: +46 70 845 80 52

E-mail: [email protected]

The information contained in this press release is the type of information which ZetaDisplay is obligated to publish according to the Market Abuse Regulation. The information was caused to be published by Leif Liljebrunn on 22 of September 2017 at 11.00 AM.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the European market. The head office is in Sweden and there are sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. Since April 2011 the company’s shares have been traded on NASDAQ OMX First North Premier, using the ZETA abbreviation. The Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank. More information can be found at http://www.zetadisplay.com

About Digital Signage and multi-channel communication

ZetaDisplay defines Digital Signage as a system for advertising, profiling and retail store communication, which forwards audio, images and film related to retail stores and information in the public environment. A Swedish name for Digital Signage translates as digital retailing communications. Solutions based on digital displays form a large part of the market, but development is proceeding towards the utilisation of more digital channels to communicate customer offers and other information. This is a matter of solutions that are integrated into social media and web sites, and apps for smart mobile phones and tablets which create interaction with customers. Development is also progressing towards