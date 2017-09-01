Ziyen Inc. – Forging ahead: Regulation A+, Company Milestones and a Note from the CEO

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ziyen Inc. continues to navigate the new Regulation A+ IPO path to market. This new type of initial public offering is an alternative to a traditional IPO, which makes it easier for smaller, early stage companies to raise up to $50 million in investment capital from the general public, not just accredited investors. It’s a crowdfunding alternative where early investors become actual shareholders.

Regulation A+ paves the way for new companies to go to market, with fewer requirements and regulations than a traditional IPO process. This is of concern to some regulators who worry that inexperienced investors may not fully understand what they are getting into. Transparency helps address this. Ziyen urges potential investors to review our filings with the SEC (linked below) to see our solid business proposal and to follow the progress of the company as we navigate to our IPO.

Ziyen as a company has certainly matured during this journey. A recap of significant milestones which have shaped our vision:

Apr, 2016 – New startup, Ziyen Inc. created, corporate website launched. The software division, Ziyen Intelligence to offer industry targeted portal access to information on federal tenders and contracts available for bid. Accessible via mobile app and desktop, modeled after today’s social media infrastructure.

Jul, 2016 – Ziyen files initial Reg A+ application paperwork, iterating under the direction, oversight and support of SEC representatives and our SEC attorney in order to ensure the filing for the offering circular is complete and compliant.

Oct, 2016 – Ziyen offering circular is certified by the SEC for Reg A+. Initial share price fixed at .25 c with 64M shares of common stock available.

Jun, 2017 – Ziyen, upon reviewing the oil/gas energy sector as an initial information portal, identifies an opportunity and acquires an asset: Mineral rights to an Indiana oilfield worth $36 M, fundamentally changing the company. Ziyen Energy division is created.

Aug, 2017 – Ziyen submits 253G2 addendum to the filing circular with the SEC, recognizing the new asset. Additionally, initial members of the board are introduced.

Aug, 2017 – Ziyen enlists VStock Transfer to represent the company as Transfer Agent and secure a CUSIP number for the company. An important step in the move to public trading.

Aug, 2017 – Ziyen secures its ticker symbol, ZIY, in preparation for its move to the markets.

Aug, 2017 – Oilfield initial inspection completed. High-level infrastructure needs identified. Samples collected for testing. Required permit applications underway and negotiation of distribution channels have begun.

Sep, 2017 – Ziyen Inc. rebrands, with an exciting new look and logo. The corporate website refreshed to streamline navigation for mobile and desktop users, updating content and improving end-user experience.

Regulation A+ has provided a fantastic opportunity to drive growth for small businesses. At Ziyen, our priority is to ensure that we partner with the SEC as well as our agents, attorneys, and other professionals to responsibly complete this process as intended. Compliance is key to ensuring the door of opportunity remains open for others to follow.

A note on compliance – Alastair Caithness, CEO Ziyen Inc.

“Compliance is key for going public. The process of companies going public under Regulation A+ is very new, which is why people are just starting to hear about it now. Not only do we have to run and promote our company, but we need to work very closely with the SEC to ensure we abide by all regulations that are covered by compliance rules. There are no shortcuts to going public – we have to work through the process to qualify. The NYSE American stock exchange has reserved our symbol number, ZIY, which is another big move for the company. We now have over 150 investors in the business. We are committed to deliver for them, and I know they are just as excited as we are to hit the markets and see a great return for their investment as we grow our business and make this IPO a reality!”

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing and performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

