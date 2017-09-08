Zuercher Technologies Acquires IMPACT

Sioux Falls, SD, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIOUX FALLS, SD (September 8, 2017) – Zuercher Technologies, a TriTech company, is excited to announce the acquisition of IMPACT and honored to welcome employees and customers into the Zuercher family. Zuercher selected IMPACT to advance its mission because of the shared company vision of a single public safety software focus and strong customer satisfaction emphasis. The partnership will advance Zuercher’s geographical reach in the state of New York, and the combined company resources and expertise will further strengthen Zuercher’s mission of raising the bar for what small to medium public safety agencies can expect from their public safety software providers.

Key Facts:

IMPACT has served Law Enforcement, Fire, and EMS agencies for over 30 years with its primary focus in the state of New York.

The IMPACT product suite, which includes CAD, Mobile, and RMS, currently serves over 150 agencies.

IMPACT has offices based out of Farmingdale, NY and Charlotte, NC and the Zuercher headquarters are located in Sioux Falls, SD.

Supporting Quotes:

Michael Zuercher, Senior VP and General Manager, Zuercher Technologies

“We are really impressed with what the IMPACT team has built and their dedication to customers and success in this industry over such a long period of time. We are excited to bring together the expertise of the IMPACT and Zuercher teams, and I look forward to working together to capitalize on our combined strengths.”

Dennis Labriola, IMPACT President and CEO

“We are excited to join Zuercher Technologies and look forward to the benefits to IMPACT customers of being supported by a larger team focused, like we are, on public safety professionals. The combined resources and technology advancements of both organizations will result in even better software for the industry and, on that vision, we are excited to partner with the largest and strongest public safety software provider in the world.”

Supporting Resources:

Zuercher Website: www.zuerchertech.com

TriTech Website: www.tritech.com

IMPACT Website: www.impact-sys.com

# # #

About Zuercher Technologies

Zuercher Technologies provides a comprehensive public safety software solution to agencies across the U.S. under its flagship product, Zuercher Suite, encompassing computer-aided dispatch, mapping, records management, jail management, civil process, criminal investigations, crime analysis, agency financial, agency administration, and mobile CAD and records. Founded in 2003, Zuercher Technologies is based in Sioux Falls, SD. Zuercher is part of TriTech Software Systems, which is the largest public safety software company in the world with over 3,500 agency installations serving 255+ million citizens in 16 countries.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7b65494-20ad-4960-a191-4173b237484b

CONTACT: Laura Weinhofer, Director, Marketing Tritech Software Systems 858-799-7460 [email protected]