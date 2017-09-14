Zywie Selected for Startup Showcase at 10th Annual Venture Atlanta

Breaking News
ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zywie, a health IT company using technology to improve the early detection and precise remote monitoring of patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD), has been selected to participate in the Startup Showcase at the 2017 Venture Atlanta. The 10th annual event will be held October 11-12 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Zywie is revolutionizing cardiac remote monitoring with its innovative solution that improves patient care and value to the physician. ZywiePro, the company’s next-generation cardiac remote monitoring system, leverages mobile and cloud technology to detect cardiovascular arrhythmias in patients in a more timely, accurate and cost-effective manner than alternative monitoring systems.

“We are helping physicians save the lives of their patients on a daily basis with our technology and monitoring service,” said Latha Ganeshan, CEO and Founder of Zywie. “It’s very gratifying to hear these success stories, and we are continuing to grow so we can bring the solution to more physicians and their patients.”

About 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year–that’s 1 in every 4 deaths. With the growing number of CVD patients, a better system needed to be created to support not only these ever increasing numbers but also to provide a better tool for physicians and their staff.

Zywie helps physicians efficiently and accurately diagnose and treat their patients’ many heart-related problems. By giving physicians detailed diagnostic insight into the cardiovascular health of their patients, ZywiePro empowers physicians to provide more personalized and effective patient care.

This is the first year Venture Atlanta has included a Startup Showcase. In addition to the 35 companies that will pitch on the VA stage, the Showcase will place a spotlight on 16 early-stage businesses that are bringing big ideas to the next decade.

About Zywie
Zywie (zī-wee) is a health IT Company offering a cloud-based cardiac remote monitoring software solution. The company’s proprietary end-to-end software platform, the ZywiePro solution, uses FDA-approved technology to provide physicians with a trusted, cost-effective solution for remote electrocardiogram monitoring. www.zywie.healthcare.

About Venture Atlanta
Venture Atlanta, Georgia’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country’s top-tier investors. As the South’s largest investor showcase helping launch more than 380 companies and raise over $2 billion in funding to date, Venture Atlanta connects local entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists, bankers, angel investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of three leading Georgia business organizations: Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org.

Media Contact:  Kyle Boyce, [email protected]

