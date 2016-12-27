British Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: End-2017 GBP/USD At 1.30 Say Lloyds Bank

Lloyds: “GBP/USD has been the best performing currency in the G10 space since November” “We forecast GBP/USD to move to 1.30 by end-2017” After the thrashing given by-Brexit market reaction, GBP USD is currently on a pullback from its recent extreme lows …