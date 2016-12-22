It is usually reasonable to divide your portfolio into two parts: the core investment part and the satellite speculative part. The core part is the one you would want to make profit with in the long term thanks to the long-term trend in price changes.
Latest posts by Associated Press Video (see all)
- EUR/USD: Market In Holiday Mood - December 22, 2016
- EUR/USD – Euro Edges Higher Ahead of US Final GDP - December 22, 2016
- Currency Exchange Forecasts Bearish But EUR USD Exchange Rate Recovers From 14-Year Low - December 22, 2016