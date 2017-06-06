Fxwirepro: Aud/cad Struggles at 100-Dma, Break Above required for Further Upside

AUD/CAD has retraced dip below 200-DMA and has edged higher.



The pair is currently struggling at 100-DMA at 1.0101, break above is required for further upside.



The pair is holding weekly cloud support at 0.9999, we see weakness only on break below.



RSI has turned north and follow on with Stochs turn from near oversold levels adds support.



Aussie stalled disappointing current account data-led slide and has edged higher post RBA announcement.



Technical indicators are biased higher, break above 100-DMA could see test of 1.0165 and then 0.02 levels.

Support levels – 1.0036 (5-DMA), 0.9999 (weekly cloud top), 0.9987 (weekly 50-SMA)

Resistance levels – 1.0098 (weekly 20-SMA), 1.0165 (May 15 high), 1.02

Recommendation: Good to go long on breakout above 1.01 levels, SL: 1.0025, TP: 1.0165/ 1.02/ 1.0265.

FxWirePro Currency Strength Index: FxWirePro’s Hourly AUD Spot Index was at 72.8893 (Neutral), while Hourly CAD Spot Index was at -19.5716 (Neutral) at 0900 GMT. For more details on FxWirePro’s Currency Strength Index, visit http://www.fxwirepro.com/currencyindex.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com