GBP/USD has posted losses in the Tuesday session. In the North American trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2430. On the release front, British Construction PMI dipped to 52.2, missing the estimate of 52.5 points. In the US, the trade deficit narrowed to $43.6 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD – Pound Weakens as Construction PMI Softens - April 4, 2017
- GBP/USD extends recovery above 1.2450, will it sustain? - April 4, 2017
- EUR/USD And GBP/USD Forecast – Tuesday, April 4 - April 4, 2017