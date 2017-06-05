Breaking News
Home / Uncategorized / Hispanicize Media Group Signs Equity and Talent Management Partnership with L.A.’s Social Media Comedy Kings The MexicanGueys

Hispanicize Media Group Signs Equity and Talent Management Partnership with L.A.’s Social Media Comedy Kings The MexicanGueys

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Uncategorized 11 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hispanicize Media Group (HMG), LLC today announced that it has signed an equity and talent management partnership with L.A.’s social media comedy star duo, The MexicanGueys.

Launched in 2012, The MexicanGueys is comprised of Jairo Orozco and Bryan Rojo, first generation Mexican millennial cousins who use comedy to engage Latinos looking to stay connected to their culture. Their unique brand of comedy storytelling has allowed them to grow their impressive social media following to more than 1 million fans across their platforms.

Under HMG’s Talent Management & Partnerships division, ‘the Gueys’ have already forged brand deals with NASCAR Latino, Pork Te Inspira (National Pork Board), TurboTax and Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, among others. Some of the Gueys featured characters include Braulio, Lil Comelibros (Cholo), El Cucuy, Dr. Yonokuro, GooFoo (Cholo), Waldito, and Jairo’s ‘mama’ whose voice and backside are only visible in the videos adding an element of unique Latino culture to their growing cultural brand.

“This partnership is not about representing Jairo and Bryan for brand deals as much as it is about believing in their potential for future content ventures that we both want to do together,” said Cristy Clavijo-Kish, Chief Development Officer & Partner, Hispanicize Media Group who spearheads the Talent Management & Partnerships division. “Jairo and Bryan have the type of character, work-style and loyal following that makes them a pure pleasure to work with and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them because they do a great job at creating content that engages Latino millennials.”

For The MexicanGueys, this is a turning point in their careers.

“Being part of HMG is about evolving to our fullest potential with a national media platform and branching out into areas and opportunities we couldn’t reach on our own,” said Jairo.

The MexicanGueys join a select HMG roster of equity management partnerships that are highlighted by Miami’s favorite Cuban comedians Los Pichy Boys. HMG recently brokered a radio partnership deal that now features Los Pichy Boys as the morning show talent on Univision Radio’s Mix 98.3 daily morning radio show ‘La Gozadera’ in Miami. These types of deals help cement the opportunity for major talent such as the MexicanGueys to grow their social footprint into new entertainment arenas.

The Gueys are co-managed by HMG partner Katherine Johnson-Gunn, who leads HMG’s talent division and events in Los Angeles.

About Hispanicize Media Group 
Hispanicize Media Group, LLC (HMG) works with leading brands and advertisers to navigate the rapidly evolving, trillion dollar U.S. Hispanic market by offering branded media opportunities, brand integrations, digital marketing campaigns and social influencer management through its on and offline platforms that include the annual Hispanicize event, DiMe Media, Hispanic Kitchen, LatinaMoms.com, Popful.com and an interest in the celebrity influencer platform, Exit 7.

HMG’s award-winning management team is credited with pioneering the U.S. Hispanic social media industry and creating culturally resonating and engaging content for today’s Latino consumers. HMG is headquartered in Miami with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

CONTACT: CONTACT: 
Katherine Johnson-Gunn 
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.