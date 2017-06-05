Hispanicize Media Group Signs Equity and Talent Management Partnership with L.A.’s Social Media Comedy Kings The MexicanGueys

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hispanicize Media Group (HMG), LLC today announced that it has signed an equity and talent management partnership with L.A.’s social media comedy star duo, The MexicanGueys.

Launched in 2012, The MexicanGueys is comprised of Jairo Orozco and Bryan Rojo, first generation Mexican millennial cousins who use comedy to engage Latinos looking to stay connected to their culture. Their unique brand of comedy storytelling has allowed them to grow their impressive social media following to more than 1 million fans across their platforms.

Under HMG’s Talent Management & Partnerships division, ‘the Gueys’ have already forged brand deals with NASCAR Latino, Pork Te Inspira (National Pork Board), TurboTax and Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, among others. Some of the Gueys featured characters include Braulio, Lil Comelibros (Cholo), El Cucuy, Dr. Yonokuro, GooFoo (Cholo), Waldito, and Jairo’s ‘mama’ whose voice and backside are only visible in the videos adding an element of unique Latino culture to their growing cultural brand.

“This partnership is not about representing Jairo and Bryan for brand deals as much as it is about believing in their potential for future content ventures that we both want to do together,” said Cristy Clavijo-Kish, Chief Development Officer & Partner, Hispanicize Media Group who spearheads the Talent Management & Partnerships division. “Jairo and Bryan have the type of character, work-style and loyal following that makes them a pure pleasure to work with and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them because they do a great job at creating content that engages Latino millennials.”

For The MexicanGueys, this is a turning point in their careers.

“Being part of HMG is about evolving to our fullest potential with a national media platform and branching out into areas and opportunities we couldn’t reach on our own,” said Jairo.

The MexicanGueys join a select HMG roster of equity management partnerships that are highlighted by Miami’s favorite Cuban comedians Los Pichy Boys. HMG recently brokered a radio partnership deal that now features Los Pichy Boys as the morning show talent on Univision Radio’s Mix 98.3 daily morning radio show ‘La Gozadera’ in Miami. These types of deals help cement the opportunity for major talent such as the MexicanGueys to grow their social footprint into new entertainment arenas.

The Gueys are co-managed by HMG partner Katherine Johnson-Gunn, who leads HMG’s talent division and events in Los Angeles.

About Hispanicize Media Group

Hispanicize Media Group, LLC (HMG) works with leading brands and advertisers to navigate the rapidly evolving, trillion dollar U.S. Hispanic market by offering branded media opportunities, brand integrations, digital marketing campaigns and social influencer management through its on and offline platforms that include the annual Hispanicize event, DiMe Media, Hispanic Kitchen, LatinaMoms.com, Popful.com and an interest in the celebrity influencer platform, Exit 7.

HMG’s award-winning management team is credited with pioneering the U.S. Hispanic social media industry and creating culturally resonating and engaging content for today’s Latino consumers. HMG is headquartered in Miami with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta.