Consumer confidence in Japan rose to 43.1 in December of 2016 from 40.9 in November and beating market estimates of 41.3. It was the strongest reading since September 2013 as perception improved for all categories: overall livelihood (+1.3 points to 42.0), income growth (+1.5 to 41.9), employment (+3.2 to 45.7) and willingness to buy durable goods (+2.3 to 42.8). In December 2015, consumer sentiment stood at 42.7. Consumer Confidence in Japan averaged 42.13 from 1982 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 50.80 in December of 1988 and a record low of 27.40 in January of 2009. In Japan, the Monthly Consumer Confidence survey data is collected by direct visit and covers about 4,700 households consisting of more than two persons. The questionnaire covers four subjects: consumer perceptions of overall livelihood, income growth, employment and willingness to buy durable goods. For each subject an index based on the respondents’ evaluation of what they consider the prospects to be over the next six months is created. The Consumer Confidence Index is the simple average of the four consumer perception indexes. A score above 50 indicates optimism, below 50 shows lack of confidence and 50 indicates neutrality. This page provides – Japan Consumer Confidence – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

