SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Graña y Montero S.A.A. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Graña y Montero S.A.A. (“Graña y Montero” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GRAM) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between July 24, 2013 and February 24, 2017 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the April 28, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Graña y Montero made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company was aware that its Brazilian partner Odebrecht S.A. paid bribes to former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo to win construction work on a road traveling from Peru to Brazil; and as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 24, 2017, Reuters published an article highlighting a report that Graña y Montero knew about $20 million in bribes paid to former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo by its partner Odebrecht. When this information reached the public, shares of the Company fell in value.

