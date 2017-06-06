Breaking News
Home / Uncategorized / Star Buffet, Inc. Acquires Montana Restaurant

Star Buffet, Inc. Acquires Montana Restaurant

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Uncategorized 18 mins ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Buffet, Inc. (OTC:STRZ) a multi-concept restaurant operator, announced today the acquisition of Antler’s Restaurant in Libby, Montana.  The restaurant was acquired by Star Buffet’s wholly-owned 4B’s Holdings, Inc. subsidiary which operates eleven 4B’s Restaurants in Montana.  Antler’s Restaurant will be converted to a 4B’s Restaurant later this year. 

Commenting on the announcement, Robert E. Wheaton, Star Buffet’s President stated, “This is the Company’s fifth acquisition in the last twelve months, four of which were acquired by our 4B’s Holdings, Inc. subsidiary.  The Company is planning further acquisitions for conversion to 4B’s Restaurants.  Our 4B’s brand has been well received in Montana and is currently celebrating its 70th anniversary.”

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc. is a multi-concept holding company with 26 restaurants in 11 states…including the “world-famous” Casa Bonita Mexican theme restaurant in Lakewood, Colorado.

CONTACT: Contact:
Robert E. Wheaton
President, CEO
Star Buffet, Inc.
(480) 425-0454

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.