U.S. adds North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister to sanctions list

The Department of Treasury on Wednesday added Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, to its sanctions list along with six other North Korean officials. Two North Korean government agencies–the Ministry of Labor and the State Planning Commission–were also sanctioned to further punish the Communist country for its human rights abuses. U.S. citizens are banned from conducting business with persons and organizations on the Treasury’s sanctions list. Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of Kim Jong Un, was widely reported to have run North Korea while her brother was hospitalized for an extended period in 2014.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.