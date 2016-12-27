Deutsche Bank forecasts the USD/JPY to continue its trend higher over the course of the next year and end at 120-125. However, the bank cautions a risk “of both a continuance and reversal of the powerful Trump rally”, over the next several months.
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD JPY Predictions: 120-125 By End 2017, Early 2018 (Deutsche Bank) - December 27, 2016
- USD/JPY: Intraday Trade Exposed Strength With Focus Turning Towards the 117.63 Resistance - December 27, 2016
- USD/JPY Uptrend Builds Contracting Triangle Chart Pattern - December 27, 2016