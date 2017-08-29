Bank of Taiwan sells silver memorial coins for Tokyo Olympics

Taipei, Aug. 29 (CNA) The government-owned Bank of Taiwan on Tuesday began selling silver coins produced by the Japan Mint to commemorate the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, with each coin priced at NT$5,250 (US$174). The front side of the the silver coin …
