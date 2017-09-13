Much depends on where the dollar and bonds decide to go,” said Ole Hansen at Saxo … In other precious metals, silver traded 0.51% lower to $17.88/oz., platinum was 1.17% down to $997/oz. and palladium was up 0.41% to $940/oz. Regarding palladium …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Commodities: Stronger US dollar puts gold on the backfoot - September 13, 2017
- Tragedy Of Speculations: Gold And Silver - September 12, 2017
- Master Drilling posts resilient interim results, continues technological innovation focus - September 12, 2017