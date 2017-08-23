Gold inches up as focus shifts to Jackson Hole conference

Dollar eases. Gold prices edged up on Wednesday … Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.5 percent to $17.05 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.23 percent to $976.70. Palladium was down 0.02 at $932.30, after touching an over 16-year high at $940 …
