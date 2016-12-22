Gold, down for a third straight day, neared a more than 10.5-month low while silver … the dollar, traders have already positioned themselves for a neutral to lower end of the year for gold, with the next support level in the $1,123 area, as the focus …
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold Logs Third Daily Decline; Silver Closes at 8.5-Month Low - December 22, 2016
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as traders focus on rate hikes - December 22, 2016
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on lower dollar after U.S. economic data - December 22, 2016