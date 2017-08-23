The Dow index slipped 87 points yesterday and if it remains below 21900, chances of testing 21670-21600 comes into the focus again. A medium term top … This could also lead to a fall in the Dollar Yen (109.16) in the coming sessions.
Market Morning Briefing: Overall Weakness In The Dollar And Pound Continues
