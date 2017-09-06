The bank will give particular focus to evolution of economy’s potential and labour … around international trade and fiscal policies remain, leading to a weaker US dollar against many major currencies. In this context, the Canadian dollar has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- More Dollar Bad News (Good for Gold & Silver): Canadian Loonie JUST SOARED - September 6, 2017
- Litecoin Retreats From All-Time Highs, But Is $100 in Reach? - September 6, 2017
- Gold And Silver: The Forking Paradise - September 5, 2017