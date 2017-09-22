The Imprensa Nacional–Casa do Moeda (INCM) have unveiled (6th September) a new coin which intends to focus on the country’s youth with … of their culture and heritage through the use of coins. “The future” was the theme presented to the students …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Portugal: “Youth and the Future” a focus for latest silver collector coin - September 22, 2017
- Charles Hugh Smith: Don’t Hold Your Breath Waiting For The Dollar Demise - September 22, 2017
- Oil swings back into focus - September 22, 2017