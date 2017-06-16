Quotes: Pound to Euro exchange rate today: 1.1434, down 0.11% on the day’s opening level Pound to Dollar exchange rate … But, “this is not without its potential silver linings, however, as the Brexit process now appears more open to interpretation.
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling’s Headwinds Fade, Outlook v Euro + Dollar Reset thanks to Bank of England’s Shift in Stance - June 16, 2017
- Asian markets perk up as stronger dollar boosts exports - June 15, 2017
- MAG Silver : Reports AGSM Results - June 15, 2017