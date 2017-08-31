The primary reason behind the rally has been a strong rebound in the gold price, which is up 3.9% from $1,267 on July 30 to $1,317 today (Friday, Aug. 31). Prices have rallied mainly due to increasing threats between North Korea and the U.S.-Japan alliance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold scores largest monthly gain since January - August 31, 2017
- 10 Gold Stocks to Watch in September 2017, Plus the One to Own - August 31, 2017
- Gold Surges on Technical Buying, Weak U.S. Dollar - August 31, 2017