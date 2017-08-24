August 24 (King World News) – Is the Fed Done (Tightening) for this Cycle? Spot gold has spent the past seven months in a tight trading range between $1,200 and $1,300 per ounce. Given the stored force inherent in such a trading pattern (Figure 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- ALERT: These Major Catalysts Will Cause The Gold Price To Explode Higher - August 24, 2017
- Gold price waits for rates clues from Jackson Hole - August 24, 2017
- Gold eases on firmer US dollar before Jackson Hole meeting - August 24, 2017