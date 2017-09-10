The prices of the yellow metal went up by up to Tk 4,257 or 9.27 percent per bhori or 11.664 grams in this period, including the latest hike announced by Bangladesh Jewellers Samity or Bajus on Sunday. From Monday, finest refined quality or 22-carat gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Bangladesh jewellers raise gold prices 9.27% in six weeks - September 10, 2017
- Why Exelixis, Inc. Could Be a Gold Mine for Growth Investors - September 10, 2017
- Gold price rises to USD 1,345 per ounce — Sabaek - September 10, 2017