Seems trivial but according to some reports, Apple managed to recycle 2,204 pounds of gold in 2015 – or over $40 million worth, at current prices. (show less) The Kitco News team speaks to analysts and experts on the frontlines of the market to get the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Before Getting Apple’s iPhone 8, Recycle The Gold! - September 8, 2017
- Gold At 12-Mo. High Heading Into Uneasy Weekend - September 8, 2017
- Gold demand hit by high prices ahead of expected festival-led buying - September 8, 2017