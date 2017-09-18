Bitcoin Price Falls 40% In 3 Days Underlining Gold’s Safe Haven Credentials

Even for bitcoin last week was an eventful week. The price hit a recent low of $2,980, falling 40% and recovering by nearly 25% in the space of three days. Last week was a good example of the vulnerabilities in the cryptocurrency space to government …
