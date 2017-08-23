Gold prices touched the highest settlement in the last 11 weeks on Aug 21. Prices of the yellow metal also reached this year’s best intraday high, rising above $1300 an ounce on Friday. Gold’s rise was triggered by uncertainty in both domestic and global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Buy These 5 Precious Metals Funds as Gold Hits 11-Week High - August 23, 2017
- Metals: Gold Inches Higher on Weaker Dollar - August 23, 2017
- Gold inches higher as focus shifts to central banker meeting - August 23, 2017