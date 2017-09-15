Commodities – Gold Gains In Asia After NKorea Missile Test Raises Risk

Investing.com – Gold prices gained in Asia on Friday after North Korea fired a missile over the northern Japan island of Hokkaido and into the Pacific Ocean, drawing a new line in the sand for the U.S. and allies to respond. Gold futures for December …
