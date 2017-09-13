Commodities – Gold Prices Hold Onto Gains on Softer Dollar

Investing.com – Gold prices held onto gains on Wednesday, as caution returned to markets amid lingering fears over tensions between the U.S. and North Korea and as the U.S. dollar moved lower. Comex gold futures was up $4.82 or about 0.36% at $1,337.41 a …
