The money managers are selling gold with no signs of slowing down. The money managers began to actively sell corn. The money managers were selling wheat, but less actively than corn. Despite the obvious drop in prices, the money managers were not selling …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices surge to Rs 28,025 per 10 grams - December 27, 2016
- COT Report: The Money Managers Stopped Buying Oil While Selling Gold, Corn, Wheat And Soybeans - December 27, 2016
- Price Of Gold Rebounded Friday But Still Faces Challenges - December 27, 2016