At these levels, gold may already have a lot of today’s event risk built into its price. Especially as the last poll ahead of the U.K Election from YOUGOV suggests, the Conservative’s lead has widened just ahead of the polls themselves. That said …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Crude Collapses As Silver And Gold Fold - June 8, 2017
- Gold inches down ahead of UK polls, ex-FBI chief’s testimony - June 8, 2017
- Gold dips in Asia as UK polls, ECB and Comey testimony loom for markets - June 8, 2017