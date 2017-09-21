Crude Oil Price Hit 4-Month High, Gold Drops On FOMC Outcome

Crude oil prices pushed upward after a brief consolidative pause, hitting a four-month high. The technical committee monitoring OPEC-led production cuts said joint compliance registered at an impressive 116 percent in August and Iraq hinted a further 1 …
