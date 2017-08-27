Crude oil prices made little headway on Friday, with the WTI benchmark range-bound in familiar territory. US refinery closures courtesy of Hurricane Harvey drove gasoline upward but raw-material costs conspicuously didn’t budge. Monday’s underwhelming …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains in Asia as weaker dollar aids buying, Wyoming disappoints - August 28, 2017
- Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off Hurricane Harvey, Gold May Rise - August 27, 2017
- GLD: Gold, Coiled Spring Or Major Selloff Approaching? - August 27, 2017