Dubai gold price remains steady, time to buy?

Gold prices were mostly unchanged on Friday, with investors waiting for cues from speeches by US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at a gathering of central bankers in the United States. Spot gold was …
