Gold had nearly surpassed its threshold of $1,300/oz. on Friday, when a sudden one-minute trade operation of large volumes of the metal sent prices cascading – just ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s speech. Kristian Rouz — A mysterious operation on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold / Silver / Copper futures – weekly outlook: August 28 – September 1 - August 27, 2017
- Enigmatic 1-Minute Selloff Sends Gold Spiralling Downward, Rattling Bull Market - August 27, 2017
- These 3 Gold Producers Have The Lowest AISC – And Huge Upside Potential - August 27, 2017