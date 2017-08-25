but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline. The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $147 million in total net assets whose primary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why Gold Prices Will Rise as Debt Ceiling Deadline Nears - August 25, 2017
- GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.05 Per Share - August 25, 2017
- Gold climbs as Yellen’s speech offered no clues on monetary policy - August 25, 2017