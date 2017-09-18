Gold prices slipped to its lowest level in over two weeks on Monday as equities rallied and the dollar firmed, while prospects of monetary policy tightening in the US ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting also weighed on the metal. Spot gold was down 0.2% at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dubai gold prices slip as dollar firms ahead of Fed meeting - September 18, 2017
- Global gold prices slip to two-week low ahead of US Fed meet - September 18, 2017
- With gold prices hitting 11-month high, is it time to invest in the yellow metal? - September 18, 2017