Fresh insights on Gold, precious metals, & the economy Leading analysts from around the world Always FREE Stay informed, sign up now! The California Gold Rush began on January 24, 1848 when gold was found by James W. Marshall at Sutter’s Mill in Coloma.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Copper Futures Weekly Outlook: September 25-29 - September 24, 2017
- Gold And Silver Prices Find Support; For The S&P500, Abort! Abort! - September 24, 2017
- Gold price drops to USD 1,295 per ounce — Sabaek - September 24, 2017