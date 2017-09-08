Gold at highest in a year as rate hike expectations recede

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose to their highest in more than a year on Friday as weak economic data reduced expectations of another interest rate increase in the United States this year, U.S. bond yields fell and the dollar plunged to its …
