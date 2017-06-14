(Kitco News) – Gold prices are holding near session highs following weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales and disappointing inflation data, but analysts warn investors to use some caution since the Federal Reserve could have the final say on whether this …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Benefits From Weak Data As Expectations Grow For Dovish Fed - June 14, 2017
- Will Higher Gold Prices Stop Chinese Buying? - June 14, 2017
- Gold Rallies On Weak U.S. Retail Sales Data - June 14, 2017