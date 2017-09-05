Gold: Book Profits Now

Gold has staged a fabulous rally from about $1220 to $1245. Using the December futures price chart, I’ve defined the $1300 – $1350 area as a spectacular profit booking opportunity for investors. Please click here now. Double-click to enlarge this gold chart.
