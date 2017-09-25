“This still has a strong influence in pushing gold prices lower.” Physical gold demand remained soft in the major Asian markets last week despite a downwards price correction as consumers awaited further dips, while a government move to bring transparency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold dips as German election result knocks euro - September 25, 2017
- Gold falls further as dollar strengthens: More reason to buy for Diwali? - September 25, 2017
- Market Round-Up: S&P 500 Grinds Higher, Gold Bulls Tire - September 25, 2017