Markets will also be watching for clues on the timing of the Fed’s next interest rate hike as these tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold edges up as dollar eases; markets brace for Fed meeting - September 19, 2017
- Gold Weekly: How To Play The FOMC Meeting? - September 19, 2017
- Commodities – Gold Dips In Asia As Investors Grow Cautious Ahead Of Fed Views - September 19, 2017