The price of gold continued to fall Friday, selling off from its early-week highs as the dollar strengthened and political events around the world failed to motivate haven buyers. Gold prices slipped 0.29% to $1,274.59 a troy ounce in midmorning trade in …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Falls Despite Political Tremors - June 9, 2017
- Gold Pressured By More Profit Taking, Weaker Greenback - June 9, 2017
- Gold flirts with first 3-session skid in a month as dollar strengthens - June 9, 2017