Investing.com – Gold prices gained slightly in Asia on Monday as investors noted the weaker dollar as central bank chiefs in Wyoming dodged policy discussions and the impact of Hurricane Harvey on the U.S. growth outlook was under review. Gold futures for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains in Asia as weaker dollar aids buying, Wyoming disappoints - August 28, 2017
- Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off Hurricane Harvey, Gold May Rise - August 27, 2017
- GLD: Gold, Coiled Spring Or Major Selloff Approaching? - August 27, 2017