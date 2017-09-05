The dollar and bonds support higher prices for the yellow metal. Technicals on the monthly and quarterly chart are bullish. Digital currencies send a signal. The geopolitical landscape is explosive. Gold is a metal, a commodity, but it is much more.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Heads For The 2016 Highs - September 5, 2017
- IAMGOLD Confirms Significant Gold Discovery Exceeding Initial Targets at Saramacca – Strategically Located Near its Rosebel Gold Mine - September 5, 2017
- Why Insmed, Himax Technologies, and Yamana Gold Jumped Today - September 5, 2017