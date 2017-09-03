Gold hits 10-mth high in wake of N.Korea nuclear test

Sept 4 (Reuters) – Gold prices hit their highest in nearly 10 months early on Monday after North Korea’s latest and most powerful nuclear test drove investors towards safe-haven assets. * Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,335.31 per ounce by 0041 GMT …
