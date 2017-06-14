(Kitco News) – Gold prices have backed off a bit in the wake of the just-concluded FOMC meeting that saw the Federal Reserve raise interest rates slightly. A downbeat U.S. retail sales report, a tame consumer price index report, and a lower U.S. dollar …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Holds Modest Gains In Wake Of Fed Rate Hike - June 14, 2017
- Gold Bulls Look Past Looming Fed Rate Hike, Load Up on ETFs - June 14, 2017
- Gold pares gains as Fed raises interest rates - June 14, 2017