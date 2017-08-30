Gold inches lower as dollar gains on strong US economic data

Gold prices edged lower early on Thursday as the dollar gained on positive U.S. economic data, but the yellow metal was buoyed by safe haven demand amid a standoff over North Korea. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent to $1,307.20 per ounce as of 0055 GMT.
